Filed Under:College Basketball, Georgia Southern, Kaelon Wilson, Kevin Hervey, NCAA, Sun Belt Conference, UT Arlington

ARLINGTON (AP) — Kaelon Wilson had a career-high 23 points and Kevin Hervey added 21 as UT Arlington dominated the second half to even its Sun Belt Conference record, beating Georgia Southern 83-63 on Thursday night.

The victory moves UT Arlington closer to securing a fourth-place finish in the conference. The top four teams receive a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

The Mavericks (17-12, 8-8) are battling with seven other teams for a top-four finish.

Hervey drilled 5 of 8 from behind the arc and grabbed nine rebounds. Erick Neal finished with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Julian Harris added 10 points.

UTA trailed for most of the first half until Wilson scored four straight points to end the half and take a 37-33 lead. The Mavericks had a 28-4 run in the final period to easily win the second half 46-30 to pick up their fourth win in the last six games.

UTA will face Georgia State (20-8, 11-4) in Arlington before traveling to Texas State to conclude the regular season.

Montae Glenn and David-Lee Jones Jr. had 12 points apiece for the Eagles (17-11, 8-7).

