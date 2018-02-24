ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in Rockwall are trying to get back on their feet after they were forced to evacuate this week due to flooding from heavy rain. Although the rain has stopped, their problems aren’t over yet.

It’s been a rough week for Neva Kott. She flipped through pictures of her trailer home, which is still underwater. She says the water crept to her waist as her home was one of nearly two dozen homes that were flooded.

“Another friend who lives a couple of doors down, some of the floodwater got into his house,” said Kott.

She had to escape her home as the flooding rose.

“One of the firemen took me on his back with some of my stuff and got to little bit higher ground,” said Kott.

Kott and one of her friends are staying at Woodspring Suites at the moment.

“A lot of us went to Helping Hands here in Rockwall and got vouchers for this hotel for a week,” said Kott.

She says she won’t be able to return home until March 1. Parts of the neighborhood are still barricaded.

Homes and backyards remain flooded. Residents say the water rose fast.

“I was flabbergasted. I was in shock. I’ve never seen it like this before,” said Sheila Jackson.

City officials say it’ll take almost two weeks for all the water to recede.