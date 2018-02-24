MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas high school teacher is on leave after a video surfaced on social media of him recording a fight between two students.
McKinney ISD says the incident was reported on Wednesday and that the teacher was immediately put on administrative leave.
The video, posted on social media, showed a fight between two students and the teacher recording it on his phone.
The district requires teachers to attempt to stop, or at least deescalate, altercations between students.
The district says the students fighting were also disciplined.