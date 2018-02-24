(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon after she was shot at her Dallas apartment. Her 16-year-old sister was also shot and injured.
Police say the 18-year-old victim and her sister were standing in their second-floor apartment just after 2 p.m. in the 5700 block of Highland Hills when they heard a disturbance outside.
According to police, when they went to their window to look, an unknown male suspect shot at them from the lower level. The 18-year-old was shot in the torso and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
The 16-year-old sister was shot in the back and is in serious condition at the hospital
The names of the victims have not been released. There has no word of any arrests.