A Dallas apartment complex is being evacuated due to a gas leak. (MaryAnn Martinez/Twitter)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An apartment complex near the area of a deadly gas explosion has been evacuated due to a gas leak, officials say.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says about 90 units in an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Hidalgo Drive were evacuated.
Atmos Energy has been working on surveying the area after a house explosion that took the life of a 12-year-old girl on Friday. The explosion happened on Espanola Drive.
Crews have also been working to replace 2.5 miles of pipe in the neighborhood where the explosion occurred.
This is a developing story and will be updated.