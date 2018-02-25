SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Carroll Independent School District has accepted the resignation of Carroll High School football coach Hal Wasson.
Wasson was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 24 as officials investigated conduct related to the school’s football program.
On Feb. 16, the school district reported several UIL violations at Carroll High School:
- Spring and summer football camps held on UIL-prohibited dates
- After-school practices held during the offseason
- Football players required to work out on days when they had games in other sports
- Football coaches under contract with other districts while coaching at Carroll High School
Carroll ISD tweeted it reached a resolution with Wasson and that it accepted his resignation Sunday. The district will post the opening for a new head football coach Monday morning.
A source tells CBS 11 that Wasson is receiving a full buyout of the remaining 16 months on his contract, which totals $165,300 plus other considerations.
The team is a force in Texas high school football with eight state championships.