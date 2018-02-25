Elvia Mercado mugshot (Dallas PD)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer was arrested by the Irving Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Irving police say Officer Elvia Mercado was arrested on Saturday after she was stopped for driving erratically and failing to signal lane changes. The officer who stopped her saw signs of intoxication.
She has since bonded out of jail.
According to police, Mercado has been with the department since December 2002.
She is currently on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.