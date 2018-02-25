CBS 11LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 16: Actress Nanette Fabray who attended a Press Conference for SAG and AFTRA Members Announcing "I Am Voting YES" for Union Consolidation at the Screen Actors Guild in Los Angeles on June 12, 2003 Los Angeles , California.(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 […]
Filed Under:dallas police, drunk driving, dwi, Elvia Mercado, Irving Police
Elvia Mercado mugshot (Dallas PD)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer was arrested by the Irving Police Department for driving while intoxicated.

Irving police say Officer Elvia Mercado was arrested on Saturday after she was stopped for driving erratically and failing to signal lane changes. The officer who stopped her saw signs of intoxication.

She has since bonded out of jail.

According to police, Mercado has been with the department since December 2002.

She is currently on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

