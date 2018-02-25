ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating after they say a woman shot a 13-year-old and then fatally shot herself.
Police say they responded to a shooting on Sunday at around 3 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Inwood. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Officers then found a woman in her 40’s in the backyard of the residence. According to police, as the officers tried to make contact with her, she shot herself in the chest.
The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.
The 13-year-old was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe there was a physical altercation between two women at the residence, and they are treating this as a domestic incident. They are still investigating how the teenager was shot.