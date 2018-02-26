CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:CBS SPORTS HQ

Today CBS Sports launches CBS SPORTS HQ, a 24/7 streaming sports network featuring highlights, news, analysis, and interviews with the biggest names in sports.

“CBS SPORTS HQ is for fans who want more coverage of the game. Sports fans can now get the news and highlights they want in a true, round-the-clock sportscast on any device, where and when they want,” CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone said in a statement.

The network broadcasts in real time, and each show broken into segments. The built-in DVR functionality allows you to watch the segment, jumping around to get the information you want.

CBS SPORTS HQ follows CBSN, the 24/7 streaming news channel from CBS News.

CBS SPORTS HQ

How To Watch CBS SPORTS HQ

To watch CBS SPORTS HQ, visit CBSSPorts.com/live. You’ll immediately see the live stream.

You can find the network on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku devices. CBS All Access will have it, as will the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android. If you sign up for the CBS Sports app, you’ll get alerts about segments concerning your favorite teams.

Who Will Be Featured on CBS SPORTS HQ?

The headlining anchors will be Chris Hassel, Jamie Erdahl, Hakem Dermish, and Nick Kostos.

Expert analysis will come from former athletes such as Danny Kanell, Rip Hamilton, Rashad Evans, and Thomas Rongen. Former executives such as Jim Bowden and David Samson will also be featured.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch