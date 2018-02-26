NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Plano City|Council Passed the first ordinance in North Texas regulating bike share companies Monday night, hours after the city of Dallas briefed its council members there on efforts to rein in the industry.

The unanimous vote in Plano allows the city to enact rules, dictating where companies can place their bikes, how many of the bikes can be in staged in a location, and how quickly companies must retrieve them.

“I think you’ll see a lot less clumping of bikes together and they’ll be in more. they’ll be staged in more appropriate places,” said Peter Braster, Plano’s director of special projects.

The city of Dallas, meanwhile, has the distinction of trying to regulate the largest bike share fleet in North America with an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 bikes.

“It’s increasingly getting out of control. A lot of fun. I’m with it. I support it. But it has to be something that we can control,” said council member Dwaine Carraway.

Dallas city leaders made a conscious decision not to regulate the industry when it first launched to avoid mistakes made when food truck and ride share companies, like Uber and Lyft, first game to town.

“We went in with some heavy handed regulation ‘cause we thought we were going to somehow control those industries. We got really rebuffed by our own citizens,” said city council member Lee Kleinman.

Now based on what city staff have seen, they’ve proposed charging companies for use of the public right of way, requiring they turn over ridership data, and also limiting where companies can place their bikes.

Both Dallas and Plano city leaders believe a little regulation and a lot of competition will ultimately force the booming market to settle down.

“We’ll probably be left with two or three strong, vibrant companies, said Kleinman.