DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – City street crews in Dallas will be busy this week, repairing all of the potholes left behind by last week’s rain.
According to Dallas city officials, street crews have already gotten to about 500 potholes created by last week’s mixture of heavy rain and near-freezing temperatures, but the city official who oversees pothole repairs expects the number of repair calls to go up.
Crews worked overtime on Saturday and Sunday to try to keep up with the problem, and the city has even brought in some outside contract crews to help.
Officials say the goal is to respond to emergency or hazardous potholes within 24 hours, and major streets and thoroughfares get first priority.