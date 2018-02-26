HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a narrow escape for a mom and her three kids in Houston. The family’s home was one of several at the Cornerstone Village Apartments that caught fire after midnight on Monday morning.
Video shows firefighters bringing the family down a ladder perched against the back balcony while flames raged behind. A neighbor tweeted that that balcony collapsed just one minute after everyone was rescued.
In all, the fire destroyed 16 apartments in the complex.
Fire officials say no one was hurt and everyone is accounted for. What sparked the fire isn’t known, but the Harris County Fire Marshal Office is investigating.