CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Atmos Energy, evacuations, Gas Explosion, Gas leak, Hidalgo Drive, house explosion, Linda Rogers, Local TV

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A gas leak has forced the evacuation of a Dallas apartment complex, just days after a house in the same neighborhood exploded and killed a 12-year-old girl.

The leak was discovered at the Chapel Creek Apartments, just north of Dallas Love Field Airport, on Sunday afternoon. As a precaution, 90 units at the complex were evacuated.

This morning residents also woke up to an Atmos Energy crew digging a large hole at the corner of Marsh Lane and Clover Lane. The location is less than a block away from the Stephen C. Foster Elementary School, where students were evacuated after the house explosion on Friday. Administrators say classes will go on as scheduled today.

The evacuation in the neighborhood where the house exploded, in the 3500 block of Espanola Drive, was lifted on Saturday but many residents living in the area say they don’t feel safe returning. Atmos crews were surveying the area near the house where young Linda Rogers was killed when they discovered the leak near the Chapel Creek Apartments.

Representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) joined the investigation Sunday. A spokesperson says the organization is in Dallas on a fact-finding mission, not to assess any fines or place blame.

“We will identify the probable cause or cause of the accident and what steps operators and people can take to minimize this from happening again,” explained NTSB investigator Ravi Chhatre.

If any criminal wrongdoing was found the case would be handled by the FBI. The lawyer representing the Rogers’ family said there is video of the house explosion from the family’s security cameras and they plan to review that this week.

Politician Carlos Quintanilla is scheduled to be joined by other community activists at a 10 a.m. press conference where they will demand a criminal investigation into the gas explosion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch