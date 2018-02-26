CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Andrew Greenstein
Filed Under:Fort Worth Police, Man Steals Purse, Purse Thief

FORT WORTH (KRLD-AM) – Police in Fort Worth are looking for a thief preying on the most vulnerable.

fort worth purse snatcher Fort Worth Police Looking For Man That Stole Purse From Elderly Woman

At 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Kroger on Beach St. at Western Center Blvd., a man stole a purse from an elderly woman as she was loading her groceries into her car.

fort worth purse snatchers car Fort Worth Police Looking For Man That Stole Purse From Elderly Woman

“The 75-year-old victim was standing at the driver’s door (of her Toyota Camry) two feet away during the offense,” says Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani.

Pollozani says the man was loitering in the parking lot waiting for the opportunity to strike. “This individual waited outside for five minutes to find the right victim.”

Pollozani says the purse contained the woman’s car keys, wallet, credit cards and cell phone.

The woman was not physically harmed.

The only description of the thief’s vehicle is that it’s a light-colored Chevy TrailBlazer.

If you have any information, call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4622.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch