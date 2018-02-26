FORT WORTH (KRLD-AM) – Police in Fort Worth are looking for a thief preying on the most vulnerable.
At 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Kroger on Beach St. at Western Center Blvd., a man stole a purse from an elderly woman as she was loading her groceries into her car.
“The 75-year-old victim was standing at the driver’s door (of her Toyota Camry) two feet away during the offense,” says Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani.
Pollozani says the man was loitering in the parking lot waiting for the opportunity to strike. “This individual waited outside for five minutes to find the right victim.”
Pollozani says the purse contained the woman’s car keys, wallet, credit cards and cell phone.
The woman was not physically harmed.
The only description of the thief’s vehicle is that it’s a light-colored Chevy TrailBlazer.
If you have any information, call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4622.