CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Angela Paxton, gop primary, Local TV, Phillip Huffines, State Legislature, State Senate, Texas, Texas Election 2018

DALLAS (CBS11) – CBS11 is taking a closer look at some of the key races in the Texas primary.

One race that’s heated up is the Republican battle in State Senate District 8, which is largely in Collin County, but some of Dallas County as well.

The Republicans are well-known conservative brand-names: Angela Paxton, wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Phillip Huffines, the former Dallas County Republican Party Chairman, whose twin brother Don is a State Senator in Dallas.

On a daily basis, Angela Paxton and Phillip Huffines are bombarding each other with negative TV ads.

Huffines slams Paxton for her husband, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s $2 million loan guarantee for her campaign.

Paxton in turn knocks Huffines’ financial contributions to various Democratic lawmakers years ago. “My opponent has given thousands of dollars to liberal Democrats, who have been fighting against Conservatives.”

screen shot 2018 02 26 at 5 21 26 pm Profiling GOP Primary Candidates In State Senate District 8: Angela Paxton

Angela Paxton (CBS11)

For Paxton, this race is about her deep ties to Collin County, most of which lies in State Senate District 8. “My opponent has never lived in Collin County. He moved to Dallas County.”

Huffines says he and his family have their car dealerships in Plano and rejects Paxton’s argument.

But she insists this distinction is why she entered the race long after Huffines did. “Absolutely. It’s critical that Collin County, the sixth largest county in Texas, has a voice in the Texas Senate. We’re actually at a time when our voice needs to be more pronounced.”

For all the attack ads, both Paxton and Huffines share many of the same views. “The big issues are illegal immigration securing the border, and the ban on sanctuary cities — supporting that and then also getting a handle on our property taxes so that is we can get those down to something manageable.”

As a teacher, Paxton says education is among her top priorities — and that one key way to improve schools is finding the best teachers. “Making sure we’re attracting the best and brightest, making sure we’re keeping them trained, and making sure that we’re compensating them.”

Paxton calls herself a “constitutional conservative and pro-life.”

When asked about the bathroom privacy bill that dominated much of last legislative session, but ultimately failed, Paxton said she wants to make sure school students use the same bathrooms and locker rooms as their birth gender. “I absolutely support legislation that protects our kids in schools.”

While the Paxton campaign released an internal poll showing her leaping ahead of Huffines by 15 points this month, those with knowledge of this race believe it has already tightened because of the ongoing negative ad campaigns and will remain tight headed into next Tuesday’s primary.

SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson says he would give Paxton the edge, but he says he wouldn’t bet the family farm on it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch