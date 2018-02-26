CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WATCH @ 4PM: Dallas Mavericks Announce Interim CEO
Filed Under:burglary, Chris Melore, dog, German Shepherd, Local TV, Shooting, talkers, Washington

CBS Local — A heroic dog in Washington state, who fought off armed burglars to save his 16-year-old owner, finally got to go home after recovering from surgery.

Rex, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, was beaten and shot at least three times while fighting two suspects inside his Des Moines home on Feb. 21. “I could hear them getting closer and closer through the creak in the floor. Then one of the guys screamed, ‘Get the dog, the dog bit me, the dog bit me!'” Javier Mercado said, via CBS News. “If it wasn’t for him, I don’t feel like I’d be standing here right now.”

After being rushed to a veterinary intensive care unit, Rex’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help them pay for the hero canine’s treatment and surgery. The fundraiser hoped to bring in $10,000 for Rex’s medical bills but has raised over $59,000 since the page was opened on Feb. 22.

Mercado’s family opened up a Facebook page in Rex’s name to update the public on his condition. After undergoing successful surgery on Feb. 23, the wounded hero was released from the hospital two days later. “He’s walking fine. He’s just very excited. He’s trying to lead the pack, trying to get in front of everyone,” Rex’s teen owner said, via KREM.

Local police are still looking for the two burglars who shot Rex. The family’s home was reportedly burglarized again while they were visiting their German Shepherd in the hospital. Javier Mercado’s mother told reporters they plan to take Rex and move to another area.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch