DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – The deadly flu season is far from over, and now it’s strain B that’s spreading fast in Texas.
Officials say that Doctors in Texas are now seeing more of the type B flu and less of type A as the season begins to peak.
Lara Anton with the Texas Department of State Health Services says the number of people going to the Doctor with flu symptoms is down over the last couple of weeks, but it’s still higher than it has been at the peak of the two previous outbreaks.
“There is still a lot of flu out there, just less than there as been this season” says Anton.
Health official say it’s still a good idea to get a flu shot.
The CDC says the effectiveness rate of the vaccine is 36 percent overall. 25 percent for type A and 46 percent for type B. It’s even better for six month old babies to eight year old children, 59 percent effective overall.