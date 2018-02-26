CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Cynt Marshall, Cynthia Marshall, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Mavs, mark cuban, mavs, NBA, Terdema Ussery

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cynt (short for Cynthia) Marshall made as good of a first impression as you can in her first appearance as interim CEO of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday afternoon.

Marshall, who will likely be named the permanent CEO by around March 12, was named to the position less than a week after Sports Illustrated published a report that described a hostile workplace for women in the Mavericks’ organization.

At the center of the report was former Mavericks president, Terdema Ussery. Ussery, who was accused of making sexually suggestive remarks to several women, was investigated by the team over similar claims in 1998. When contacted by SI, he denied the allegations.

At Monday’s introduction, Marshall identified three immediate areas of focus for the club moving foward to provide a safe place to work: The investigation, culture transformation and operational effectiveness.

Marshall said that independent investigators are already in the process of speaking with current and former employees of the club to make sure that all allegations are looked into and addressed.

“It’s a workplace were there is zero tolerance for sexual harrassment, domestic violence, or any type of inappropriate behavior,” Marshall said of what she expects going foward.

The former Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer at AT&T also spoke on her desire that the club be more inclusive and a place for “everyone to work.”

“I am determined and Mark is determined. We are laying out a vision that says by 2019, the Dallas Mavericks will be the standard in inclusion and diversity,” Marshall said.

When asked questions about what he knew regarding Ussery’s involvement in inappropriate conduct, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he wouldn’t comment on anything until the independent investigation is complete.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch