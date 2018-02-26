WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he had lunch during the weekend with key leaders of the National Rifle Association as he seeks to address gun violence and school safety.
Trump is telling the nation’s governors that he had lunch with the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox and expressing surprise that word of the lunch didn’t leak to the media.
The president says the NRA officials, “want to do something” to address the issue.
The president says there is “no bigger fan of the Second Amendment than me,” but there’s a need to boost background checks and ensure that a “sicko” is unable to get a gun.
He’s also telling the governors about the need to increase access to mental institutions.
