DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers along with Fox Sports Southwest announced Monday that they will bring back University Days for the fifth straight season.

The club’s promotion gives select Texas and Oklahoma area universities’ fans, students and alumni the opportunity to get discounted tickets to attend a special themed Rangers game.

Baylor, University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas and UT-Arlington will participate in 2018, with the first University Day set for TCU, May 3 against Boston.

Beginning this Thursday, March 1, fans can buy presale tickets at texasrangers.com/udays. All fans who purchase tickets before March 31 will receive a voucher that guarantees them a Texas Rangers hat with the University’s logo on it.

All tickets purchased after that date will receive the hats on a first come, first-served basis on the designated University Day date.

“We look forward to another successful University Days campaign and providing Rangers fans the opportunity to celebrate their school spirit for the fifth consecutive season,” said FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson.

2018 Texas Rangers University Days Schedule:

  • TCU: May 3 vs. Boston
  • Texas Tech: May 22 vs. New York Yankees
  • Baylor: June 8 vs. Houston
  • Oklahoma: June 29 vs. Chicago White Sox
  • Texas:  June 30 vs. Chicago White Sox
  • Oklahoma State: July 21 vs. Cleveland
  • UT-Arlington: September 18 vs. Tampa Bay
