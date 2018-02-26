NEW YORK (105.3 The Fan) – According to the New York Times, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to fine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones millions of dollars for his efforts to delay the commissioner’s contract extension and for his outspoken defense of Ezekiel Elliott throughout his legal troubles.

The Times confirmed Goodell’s intentions through five league officials with direct knowledge of the situation.

According to the Times report, the punishment will be issued to the Cowboys in the coming weeks after Goodell was urged by several owners to penalize Jones for crossing a line by threatening his colleagues with a lawsuit.

Back in November, Jones went all in to stop the league’s competition committee from giving Goodell a contract extension when he threatened to sue the league.

“We’ve given him (Roger Goodell) a lot of power,” Jones said after announcing the hiring of high-profile attorney David Boies. “I think we need the checks and balances of ownership to be in a position to not just suggest, but approve of his decisions. This is simply about making sure that all clubs have input in to not only what the Commissioner, his extension, but also in future years, his decisions.”

Several in the industry said Jones’ motivation behind attempting to stop Goodell from getting a new contract is because of the six-game suspension that was given to his star running back, Elliott.

Roger Goodell imposed a six-game ban on Elliott over domestic violence allegations despite no charges being filed in the case.

Elliott immediately appealed and ultimately withdrew it on November 15 after the case was wrapped up in the legal system for several months.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.