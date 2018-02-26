PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at Shepton High School in Plano walked out of class on Monday to show their support for stricter gun laws.
Approximately 100 students gathered on the tennis courts for the demonstration.
In a statement, Plano ISD said, “Since students felt resolved to host a demonstration, the Shepton High School administration worked with them to create an opportunity for a student-led gathering, which was conducted peacefully and safely contained at the campus tennis courts. With safety as the primary concern, the school and district put a plan into place for supervision and re-entry. Additional security was on hand, including the school resource officer, two off-duty police officers and district security personnel.”
The demonstration started at 12:20 p.m., shortly before the school’s block lunch, and finished by 1:10 p.m. according to Plano ISD.
Last week students at McKinney High School participated in a national walkout.