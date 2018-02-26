MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Three suspects have been jailed in connection to the Valentine’s Day murder of a Plano businessman.
Plano police have arrested three suspects from Mesquite for the Valentine’s Day shooting of businessman Ahmed Omar.
Omar was found shot to death in front of his home on McAlice Drive. Investigators in Plano still don’t know why he was targeted, but they think the suspects are behind it.
Police Officer David Tilley says officers have booked 23-year-old Brandon Davis, 23-year-old Wilbert Scales and 48-year-old Ladrida Bagley on capital murder charges.
Omar was the owner of a convenience store in Dallas.
Officer Tilley says police don’t know of any other crimes linked to the three suspects.
