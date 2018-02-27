CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Cynthia Marshall, Dallas Mavericks, Doug McDermott, Harrison Barnes, Indiana Pacers, J.J. Barea, mark cuban, mavs, NBA

DALLAS (AP) — For one night, at least, things returned to normal for the Dallas Mavericks. With new leadership in the front office, the team turned to veteran leadership on the court.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and J.J. Barea added 19 points and nine assists as the Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak and a turmoil-filled week with a 109-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Dallas scored 41 points in the fourth quarter on 60 percent shooting to open a double-digit lead and made seven of eight free throws down the stretch to hang on. The loss halted Indiana’s four-game winning streak, and the Mavericks finished a season sweep of the Pacers.

Myles Turner led Indiana with 24 points, and Victor Oladipo scored 13 of his 21 in the fourth quarter as the Pacers cut a 13-point deficit to two in the final minute before the Mavs put the game away.

Earlier in the day, the Mavericks named Cynthia Marshall interim CEO, less than a week after a Sports Illustrated report included allegations of sexual misconduct against team employees and the NBA levied a $600,000 fine against owner Mark Cuban for suggesting the club would be best served by losing to secure a higher draft pick.

On the court, the team got a huge spark from Barea, who had nine points and four assists in the final quarter. The 12-year veteran has played nine seasons with the Mavericks over two stints, and he returned to the bench Monday after starting five of the previous six games.

“I’m playing great basketball,” Barea said. “I love my teammates and my coaches; they put me in great situations. My job is to bring a lot of energy, whether I start or come off the bench.”

Doug McDermott added another 15 points off the Dallas bench, and Dwight Powell had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Mavericks, held to 40 percent shooting through three quarters, hit 10 of their first 13 shots in the fourth, five of them 3-pointers, to build a 93-80 lead.

Oladipo missed the previous meeting, a 98-94 Dallas win on Dec. 27, with a knee injury and played just 14 minutes over the first three quarters this time, picking up two quick fouls early in the game and never getting into a rhythm until late.

But he helped lead Indiana back, scoring seven straight points for his team to pull the Pacers twice within two in the final minute.

“It just felt like every time I tried to do something, it was a foul,” Oladipo said. “Unfortunately, we came up short and I wish I had the opportunity to play a little bit more, but you can’t do nothing about it.”

Wesley Matthews hit a 3 with 32.4 seconds remaining to restore a five-point lead for Dallas, and the Mavericks put the game away at the line.

NOT A FANTASY

Powell has scored in double figures in seven of his last nine games and set his career high in rebounds Monday in just his second start of the season.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle was approached by fans on the team’s recent trip to Los Angeles, asking him to continue giving Powell his minutes because he was helping their fantasy teams.

“If you would have ever suggested that kind of situation would have presented itself last year or earlier this year, a lot of people would have rolled their eyes,” Carlisle said. “But the thing I love about Powell is you’re going to get unconditional, boundless energy and the highest of high care factors when it comes to the team.”

TIP-INS

Pacers: Oladipo’s 1,303 points are the most he’s scored in any of his five NBA seasons, and he still has 22 games to go. … Indiana has outrebounded its opponent in the last five games after being outrebounded in 11 straight.

Mavericks: The club introduced Marshall, a former AT&T executive, to the crowd and she sat courtside next to Cuban. … The team honored founder Donald Carter, who died Feb. 14 at age 84, with a moment of silence before the game and a video tribute during the first quarter. … Dallas signed Scotty Hopson to a 10-day contract. Hopson, who most recently was playing professionally in Turkey, has played only two NBA games in his career, with Cleveland in 2014.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Mavericks: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch