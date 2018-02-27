CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:adoption fees, cats, Dallas Animal Services, DAS, dogs, furever home, Local TV, Pets

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Animal Services has permanently reduced adoption fees for dogs and cats to increase the number of animals getting adopted by people in the community, the agency said Tuesday.

Dogs are now adoptable for $45 (down from $85) and cats can be adopted for $35 (down from $55).

rescued puppy Dallas Animal Services Reduces Adoption Fees... Permanently

(credit: Dallas Animal Services)

Dallas Animal Services said it took in more than 32,000 animals last year and is on track to continue this pattern.

They operate at above 90 percent capacity nearly daily, with hundreds of adoptable animals available at any given time.

The fees include spay/neuter, microchipping and vaccinations.

“Dallas has one of the highest intake numbers in the country, so we are working very hard to find homes for every happy, healthy animal that comes into our care,” said DAS Director Ed Jamison. “We average over 70 dog intakes a day, and kitten season is right around the corner. If lowering the everyday adoption price helps one of our animals find their perfect home, it is worth it.”

DAS animals are available to adopt seven days a week at the main adoption location at 1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. in Dallas or the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 N. Coit Rd in Dallas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch