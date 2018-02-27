DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Animal Services has permanently reduced adoption fees for dogs and cats to increase the number of animals getting adopted by people in the community, the agency said Tuesday.
Dogs are now adoptable for $45 (down from $85) and cats can be adopted for $35 (down from $55).
Dallas Animal Services said it took in more than 32,000 animals last year and is on track to continue this pattern.
They operate at above 90 percent capacity nearly daily, with hundreds of adoptable animals available at any given time.
The fees include spay/neuter, microchipping and vaccinations.
“Dallas has one of the highest intake numbers in the country, so we are working very hard to find homes for every happy, healthy animal that comes into our care,” said DAS Director Ed Jamison. “We average over 70 dog intakes a day, and kitten season is right around the corner. If lowering the everyday adoption price helps one of our animals find their perfect home, it is worth it.”
DAS animals are available to adopt seven days a week at the main adoption location at 1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. in Dallas or the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 N. Coit Rd in Dallas.