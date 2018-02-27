DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas plans to hold a town hall tonight to address homeowners and residents who say they’re living in fear after a gas explosion killed a 12-year-old girl inside her home.

Many people living in the Northwest Dallas neighborhood, near Espanola Drive, are also pushing to hold the gas company – Atmos Energy — accountable.

While the evacuation in the neighborhood where the house exploded has been lifted, tenants at the Chapel Creek Apartments, in the 3400 block of Hidalgo Drive, have not been allowed back in their homes since hey were evacuated on Sunday.

Apartment residents were told to vacate the premises after a natural gas leak was discovered as crew surveyed the area near the house where young Linda Rogers was killed.

Officials with Atmos had said it could take up to 10 days to restore natural gas service to everyone I the area, but with rain in the forecast today and tomorrow that date could be pushed back.

After two house fires, the deadly explosion and the apartment gas leak, Atmos Energy is replacing nearly three miles of natural gas pipelines out of what it calls an ‘abundance of caution.’

Atmos spokesperson Jennifer Altieri said, “ We have heard the community. We understand and we are going to let you back in until it is 100-percent safe.” The company is also providing lodging for residents displaced while the work is completed.

Johnathan Gonzalez’s home is one of those that caught fire. “We actually heard a loud noise in the attic,” he recalled. “It was like ‘boom’ like it was a bomb.”

The Dallas Fire Department has linked the fires and the house explosion that killed 12-year-old Linda Rogers to natural gas leaks in the area. And some residents say Atmos had plenty of warning signs that something was wrong.

Even the city councilman who represents the district says he doesn’t have any answers about why this happened. “We’re deeply concerned and we want to make sure that they’re [residents] safe in their homes,” said Adam Medrano – District 2.

For those who have already returned to their homes and others who were never evacuated, Atmos Energy is asking everyone to err on the side of caution and if they smell rotten eggs – a sign of a gas leak — to call 911 and get out of the area.

The town hall meeting, to discuss natural gas concerns, will be held at 6 p.m. at Stephen C. Foster Elementary School, located at 3700 Clover Lane.