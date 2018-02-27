DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a gunman after a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 10:15 a.m. at the Northend apartments, located in the 2300 block of North Field Street, just north of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.
Authorities said that the suspect is a former security guard who had been fired. He was at the apartment complex on Monday trying to get his job back, but the office manager refused. He allegedly returned Tuesday, shot an employee and then fled from the scene on foot.
The apartment complex employee was found dead at the scene. That individual’s name has not yet been released.
Meanwhile, the suspect was reportedly last seen heading toward a DART station near the American Airlines Center. Officials have not released a description of the suspected gunman.
Detectives are in the area and the investigation is very active.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM and refresh this page for the latest updates.