By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under:child sex assault, Crime, Matthew Jarrell, Mesquite, Open Door Baptist Church, Steven Winn, Texas

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas youth pastor is in jail after being arrested on child sex assault charges.

Police in Mesquite arrested 33-year-old Steven Winn on Monday.

Court papers show Winn is accused of sexual assault of a 15-year-old while he was a volunteer youth pastor at Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite.

steven winn mugshot Mesquite Youth Pastor Arrested On Child Sex Assault Charges

(Image via Mesquite Police Department)

It’s the same church that made headlines back in 2011 when a former senior pastor, Matthew Jarrell, was arrested on a rape charge in West Virginia.

Reports say Jarrell committed suicide by hanging himself in his jail cell just two days after his arrest. Jarrell had been awaiting trial on rape charges in San Antonio, according to reports.

Bond for Steven Winn is set at $75,000.

