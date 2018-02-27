CBS 11ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com […]
TXA 21ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: […]
MeTV TXA 21.2ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over […]
KRLDARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic […]
105.3 The FanARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys readies to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : […]
Filed Under:America, democrat, endorsement, Local TV News, MAGA, President Trump, Republican, Sid Miller

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to express his support for eight top Republican statewide elected officials in Texas.

“I want to encourage all of my many Texas friends to vote in the primary for Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “They are helping me to Make America Great Again! Vote early or on March 6th.”

Later the president followed by tweeting his support for Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

“I am truly honored to be endorsed today for reelection as Texas Commissioner of Agriculture by the President of the United States Donald J. Trump. I have been with President Trump from the beginning and I’m pleased that he considers me ‘Trump’s man in Texas.’ I share his vision for our nation as one blessed by God with a special purpose to serve as a beacon of liberty for the world,” said Miller. “I look forward to working with him over the next four years to build the wall, put and end to sanctuary cities, defend our precious freedoms, strengthen our agriculture industry, and “Make America Great Again!”

Miller faces both Republican and Democratic opponents in his bid for re-election.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch