NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to express his support for eight top Republican statewide elected officials in Texas.

“I want to encourage all of my many Texas friends to vote in the primary for Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “They are helping me to Make America Great Again! Vote early or on March 6th.”

I want to encourage all of my many Texas friends to vote in the primary for Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. They are helping me to Make America Great Again! Vote early or on March 6th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

Later the president followed by tweeting his support for Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Texas LC George P. Bush backed me when it wasn’t the politically correct thing to do, and I back him now. Also, AC Sid Miller has been with me from the beginning, he is “Trump’s Man in Texas.” Also support Comptroller Glenn Hegar, and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

“I am truly honored to be endorsed today for reelection as Texas Commissioner of Agriculture by the President of the United States Donald J. Trump. I have been with President Trump from the beginning and I’m pleased that he considers me ‘Trump’s man in Texas.’ I share his vision for our nation as one blessed by God with a special purpose to serve as a beacon of liberty for the world,” said Miller. “I look forward to working with him over the next four years to build the wall, put and end to sanctuary cities, defend our precious freedoms, strengthen our agriculture industry, and “Make America Great Again!”

Miller faces both Republican and Democratic opponents in his bid for re-election.