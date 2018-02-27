CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Hurst Police, Local TV, purse theft suspect, Purse Thief, surveillance, walmart

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women who were shopping recently at the Walmart at 1732 Precinct Line Road in Hurst, recently had their purses stolen by what appears to be the same suspect, Hurst Police said Tuesday.

Police released images of the suspect and the suspect’s gold Chevy Trailblazer.

asuspect11 Man Wanted For Stealing Customers Purses At Hurst Walmart

purse theft suspect (surveillance)

The first incident happened on Tuesday, February 20, where the victim’s purse was taken from her shopping cart as she was near the checkout lines. The suspect simply grabbed her purse and ran out of the store.

atheft1 Man Wanted For Stealing Customers Purses At Hurst Walmart

purse theft suspect (surveillance)

The second incident happened three days later on Friday, February 23, where the suspect reached into the victim’s car and grabbed her purse from the front seat while she was busy loading her groceries into the back of the car. The suspect then ran off across the parking lot and eventually drove away in what appeared to be a gold Chevy Trailblazer.

acar Man Wanted For Stealing Customers Purses At Hurst Walmart

gold Chevy Trailblazer (surveillance)

Fort Worth Police Department reported a similar looking suspect stealing a purse from a customer in a grocery store parking lot on Thursday, February 22 which took place between the two Hurst thefts.

The suspect in these incidents is described as a white man, thin build, with brown hair, approximately 5’9” to 6’0” tall.

One of the victims also described him as having a large nose.

Anyone who recognizes this person can call the Hurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 817-788-7166.

