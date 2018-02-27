CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Denton Sheriff, Do Not Hide In A Parking Lot, florida, re-assigned, School Shooting, Tracy Murphree, We go in and do our duty

DENTON, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – In the wake of the tragic Florida school shooting that took the lives of 17 people, Denton Sheriff Tracy Murphree left “no doubt” with “all employees” in a memo Tuesday, “We do not take cover and hide in a parking lot and we do not wait for another agency.”

“With the recent tragedy in Florida, I wanted to make clear my policy on responding to an active shooter,” the memo began. “All commissioned Deputies if you respond to an active shooter you are expected to take immediate action. We do not stage and wait for SWAT… ”

The memo was also posted on the Sheriff’s Facebook page along with the post, “An email sent to all employees of DCSO from Sheriff Tracy Murphree. There is NO DOUBT on where we stand. Denton County Sheriff’s Office, BUILT ON INTEGRITY!”

Deputies were asked to speak up if they feel they cannot conform to the policy. “We go in and do our duty. We go in to engage and stop the shooter and save lives. If for any reason you can not follow this directive, please inform your supervisor and we will work to get you re-assigned,” the memo continued.

The memo closed with, “Thank you for all you do every day!!”

Comments on the DCSO Facebook page replying to the sheriff’s post were largely positive early Tuesday. “Thank you for putting yourselves in harm’s way to protect us! I pray it’s something we as citizens never take for granted,” posted Shannon Higgins Bogan. “Thank you for your service to our communities,” posted Lona Goldsworthy.

Seventeen students and teachers were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Wednesday, February 14.

 

