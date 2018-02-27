FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – You would know this voice if you heard it on great radio stations like Z100/New York, KIIS-FM/Los Angeles, KHKS-FM/Dallas, or Sirius XM Hits 1.

Bebe Rexha is a successful American pop singer/songwriter in the pop/R&B/dance/electronica genres of music. Born Bleta Rexha on August 30, 1989 to ethnic Albanian parents, she played trumpet during her school years and performed in musicals since the age of four. As a teenager, she won the “Best Teen Songwriter” award from the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. This resulted in her signing a contract with talent scout Samantha Cox. From 2010 to 2012, she was part of the Black Cards band led by Pete Wentz, in which she provided many of the vocals for several EP’s. She has enjoyed a successful career by engaging in collaborations with other artists such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas. She has released three albums and has received numerous awards and nominations for her work since 2015. She won “Song Of The Year” at the BMI R&B/Hi-Hop Songwriting Awards for “Me Myself & I”. I first heard her sing “Take Me Home” with Cash Cash, a song that she wrote and that shows the tremendous range and strength of her voice.

Her current hit on the Billboard Hot 100 is “Meant To Be” which was released last November and as of today ranks as the eighth most popular song in the nation.

Collaborating with Florida Georgia Line with a country pop feel and running 2:43, the lyrics, written by Rexha, Tyler Hubbard, Josh Miller, David Garcia, and Shama Joseph, go like this:

“Baby, lay on back and relax, kick your pretty feet up on my dash

No need to go​ nowhere fast, let’s enjoy right here where we at

Who knows where this road is supposed to lead

We got nothing but time

As long as you’re right here next to me, everything’s gonna be alright

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

So, won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be”

So here it is…………Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line with……..”Meant To Be”