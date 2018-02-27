ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The Rangers have agreed to a contract with free-agent pitcher Tim Lincecum, according to a report from Fan Rag Sports.

source: lincecum will go to texas — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 27, 2018

Jeff Passan of Yahoo! reported earlier this afternoon that the two were closing in on a deal.

Sources: Tim Lincecum is deep into talks with the Texas Rangers on a one-year major league deal, and the expectation is it gets done soon. One possible plan for Lincecum: pitch out of the bullpen. And with the Rangers' closer job wide open, he's got a good shot at securing it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 27, 2018

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner impressed the Rangers after he pitched for major league clubs in a showcase event two weeks ago as he attempts to make a comeback from a troublesome hip injury.

Lincecum threw between 90 and 92 mph and touched 93, according to Grant’s report.

According to Passan, the Rangers could have Lincecum pitch out of the bullpen and he could be a contender for the club’s closer’s role.

In 2010, Lincecum pitched the Game 5 World Series clincher at Texas and then was a key reliever during the 2012 title run and four-game sweep of Detroit. While Lincecum pitched his second no-hitter against the Padres on June 25, 2014, the four-time All-Star was moved to the bullpen in late August of that year.

Lincecum had a similar comeback in 2016 when he was a starter for the Los Angeles Angels. He went 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts.

The 33-year-old didn’t pitch in 2017.

