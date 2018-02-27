CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:MLB, MLB Free Agency, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Tim Lincecum

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The Rangers have agreed to a contract with free-agent pitcher Tim Lincecum, according to a report from Fan Rag Sports.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo! reported earlier this afternoon that the two were closing in on a deal.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner impressed the Rangers after he pitched for major league clubs in a showcase event two weeks ago as he attempts to make a comeback from a troublesome hip injury.

Lincecum threw between 90 and 92 mph and touched 93, according to Grant’s report.

According to Passan, the Rangers could have Lincecum pitch out of the bullpen and he could be a contender for the club’s closer’s role.

In 2010, Lincecum pitched the Game 5 World Series clincher at Texas and then was a key reliever during the 2012 title run and four-game sweep of Detroit. While Lincecum pitched his second no-hitter against the Padres on June 25, 2014, the four-time All-Star was moved to the bullpen in late August of that year.

Lincecum had a similar comeback in 2016 when he was a starter for the Los Angeles Angels. He went 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts.

The 33-year-old didn’t pitch in 2017.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

