AUSTIN (AP) — Five Austin schools are searching for new names after officials voted to get rid of the current names that have ties to Confederate leaders and soldiers.
The Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted Monday to rename Fulmore Middle School, Lanier High School, Reagan High School, Eastside Memorial High School at The Johnston Campus and the now-closed Allan Elementary School. Trustees estimate that the name changes will cost more than $322,000.
Supporters say the change is about integrity, while those against the move say it erases history.
It’s unclear how long it will take before officials decide on new names for the campuses. It took two months for officials to gather community input and vote on a new name for the former Robert E. Lee Elementary school in 2016.
