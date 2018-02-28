DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone drove into a person walking on the shoulder of a highway, killing them and kept on driving, according to Dallas Police.
Police said it happened Monday between 12:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Marvin D. Love Frwy. on the southbound side.
Police said based on evidence collected at the scene, the red Chrysler vehicle, has right front end and right side damage.
The vehicle is also missing the right front headlight and passenger mirror.
Anyone with information on this crime can contact Detective Eric Knight in Vehicle Crimes at (214) 671-0020.