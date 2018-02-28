CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Instagram, Local TV News, social media, Students, Teens, Threats

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirteen-year-old Britney Holstein’s phone lit up two nights ago with increasingly hostile messages.

“It just kept going off,” she said.

The messages, she said, were sent by a 12-year-old boy from her school to her and her best friend.

“Get some money to come to me,” he wrote. “And when you get here just know you gonna be dead by the time you arrive.”

The 8th grader at Irving’s Austin Middle School showed CBS 11 News the private Instagram conversation that included pictures of a rifle and two magazines the boy posted.

“I’ll put you in your resting spot,” he wrote. “Lay both y’all next to each other too.”

Britney said she took the threat seriously.

“All these shootings that have been happening, I kind of had a feeling he was gonna come after me and her,” she said.

When she and her mother reported the incident to a school resource officer, though, they didn’t get the response they were hoping for.

“He couldn’t press any criminal charges on the boy because of the way he worded it. Pretty much because the boy said “if” you come to my house, you’re gonna be dead,” said Jackie Holstein.

CBS 11 News asked attorney and former police officer Pete Schulte to explain.

“For a terroristic threat to actually take place, there has to be a fear of imminent, serious bodily injury,” he said. “For them to have to travel somewhere for them to be placed in that fear of serious bodily injury doesn’t make it an offense.”

The Holsteins say Irving Police did contact the boy’s family who told them the guns belonged to a relative and that he did not have access.

Britney’s mother remains skeptical and worried.

“With everything that’s going on, you don’t know if they would do it for real,” she said.

Comments
  1. Barry Solano says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    “. . . because the boy said “if” you come to my house . . .”

    Um, no, he didn’t say “if.” He said “when.” All technicalities aside, the school is well within its mission to impose some manner of discipline. Why didn’t you cover that angle? And why not get a comment or two from a mental health expert on the warning signs and what it means for 12-year olds to be using that kind of language at their age? #doyourjob

    Reply Report comment

