CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Your Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Florida school shooting, Hall Middle School, Local TV, Terroristic Threat, Weatherford ISD, Weatherford Police

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old was arrested shortly before midnight on Tuesday for making a terroristic threat, Weatherford Police said.

Police said they received a report about an alleged threat made by a student at Hall Middle School around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

School resource officers began investigating and later that evening made the determination that the alleged threat rose to the level of a crime.

The teen is currently in a juvenile detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing and school resource officers and Weatherford ISD leaders continue to work closely in this case.

“The safety and security of our schools is of the utmost importance to the Weatherford Police Department,” said Deputy Chief Chris Crawford. The Weatherford Police Department and our School Resource Officers have a zero tolerance approach to any threats made against the safety and welfare of our students, staff or campuses.”

Crawford reiterated what police departments and school districts have been saying since the Florida school shooting two weeks ago.

Police encourage parents to seriously talk to their kids about the importance of reporting threats they see or hear at school or anywhere else.

“In this day and time, it is important for children of all ages to learn that the words they use either in person, or electronically messaged through text, or any type of social media platform can have consequences. Those consequences may include disciplinary action through the school system and also have the potential to result in criminal charges,” Crawford said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch