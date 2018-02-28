WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old was arrested shortly before midnight on Tuesday for making a terroristic threat, Weatherford Police said.
Police said they received a report about an alleged threat made by a student at Hall Middle School around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
School resource officers began investigating and later that evening made the determination that the alleged threat rose to the level of a crime.
The teen is currently in a juvenile detention facility.
The investigation is ongoing and school resource officers and Weatherford ISD leaders continue to work closely in this case.
“The safety and security of our schools is of the utmost importance to the Weatherford Police Department,” said Deputy Chief Chris Crawford. The Weatherford Police Department and our School Resource Officers have a zero tolerance approach to any threats made against the safety and welfare of our students, staff or campuses.”
Crawford reiterated what police departments and school districts have been saying since the Florida school shooting two weeks ago.
Police encourage parents to seriously talk to their kids about the importance of reporting threats they see or hear at school or anywhere else.
“In this day and time, it is important for children of all ages to learn that the words they use either in person, or electronically messaged through text, or any type of social media platform can have consequences. Those consequences may include disciplinary action through the school system and also have the potential to result in criminal charges,” Crawford said.