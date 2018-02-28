CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Your Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Annie Potasznik, Ape, black, Circus, Corsicana, Gorilla, Jason Allen, Park, Politically Correct, protest, race, White

UPDATED: February 28, 2018  1:15 PM Corsicana city council member Jeff Smith posted to Facebook that the city will return the gorilla statue inside his cage as soon as weather permits.

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – A statue of a gorilla, and prime attraction for kids at the Community Park playground in Corsicana was removed by the city.

A spokesperson for the city said some community members found the gorilla offensive – racially insensitive — in some form, and requested its removal from the park.

“We can understand this, because we have an obligation to listen to all our citizens, to determine what is offensive and not, especially in public places,” said Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow.

Denbow saw an uptick in complaints about the playground primate during the last few weeks. There were more and more phone calls, and personal discussions, and he, the city manager and a city council member, decided it needed to come down.

comm park small children gorilla front view Gorilla Statue Removed After Complaints It Was Racially Insensitive

For almost 20 years, this gorilla statue gave joy to children. (photo credit: Corsicana Park Dept.)

Part of a playful, circus-theme, the man-made gorilla held his ground for 19 years. It was in a cage, since it wasn’t reinforced and could fall over if kids climbed on it.

Most would say he never bothered anyone, giving only joy to children whose imaginations are anything but politically correct.

But now, in his absence, memorials and growing crowds at sit-ins fill the void. A protestor sits in the cage, refusing to move until the gorilla is returned.

img 8114 Gorilla Statue Removed After Complaints It Was Racially Insensitive

Corsicana ape removed

Mayor Denbow said he’s open to the gorilla returning “in some form” due to the backlash from people who don’t support their decision to oust it.

 

comm park gorilla overview Gorilla Statue Removed After Complaints It Was Racially Insensitive

“It was a little strange, a little random, very unexpected.” (photo credit: Coriscana Parks Dept.)

“It was a little strange, a little random, very unexpected,” one protestor told CBS 11 News. 

Those in opposition said they would have liked to at least weigh in on the discussion.

A Facebook page called ” In Memory Of Dobby” was started in memoriam of the gorilla. Fans shared their memories and posted pics, too.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. Jeff Drake says:
    February 28, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    How in the world is a gorilla in a cage racially offensive. Unless some idiot identifies as a gorilla, it should only be viewed as offensive by members of animal rights organizations, and even then it’s a stretch. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch