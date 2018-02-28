CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Dan Haggerty
Filed Under:fbi, Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie ISD, Grand Prairie PD, Guns, hoax, Instagram, Local TV, Ronald Reagan Middle School, School Threat, social media

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI helped police in Grand Prairie catch the child who posted a threat against Ronald Reagan Middle School on social media. That suspect, said to be a former student at the campus, is now in custody and facing felony charges.

The threat, posted on Instagram, showed pictures of somebody holding a rifle and an arsenal of guns — the same images being used in similar school threats across the nation. The caption warned students to “stay home on 2/28/18” and added “I’m sick of everyone at Reagan, nobody cares about me, the counselors can’t help me.”

screen shot 2018 02 27 at 5 14 58 pm Grand Prairie Child Faces Felony Charges For Threat Against School

Law enforcement officials called this a bad prank, and explained that nobody was ever in danger. Still, many parents opted to keep their children at home on Tuesday, a day before the threatened shooting. Hoax or not, those parents said that it all feels very real when their children and school are involved.

“What’s going on, as a parent, is just very crazy,” said Calvin Cooper, who kept his child at home. “It’s scary. It’s nationwide.”

“I had a class with just seven people,” said student Bettina Cavasos. “There’s usually 24.”

Stories like this seem to be making North Texas news every day. Threats on a bathroom wall at Richardson High School led to two arrests. Social media postings have caused problems at Lake Dallas High School, and at schools in Arlington, Keller, The Colony and other cities.

The Grand Prairie Independent School District put additional security measures in place on Tuesday, and will continue to do so on Wednesday. Then, everything will go back to normal. “I’m worried what’s going to happen Thursday, Friday, Monday,” said parent Linda Perrotti. “We’re going to have this high level of police presence here… then what?”

