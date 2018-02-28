DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – There’s a ground-breaking ceremony today for major highway construction project in Dallas.
The Southern Gateway project will mean re-building and widening the stretch of I-35 E in the Oak Cliff are of Dallas. The project will also widen Highway 67.
Officials estimate that construction on the project will take up to three years, and will leave room for a new ‘deck park’ over I-35 between S. Marsalis Avenue and Ewing.
Lester Houston lives in the neighborhood and told the City Council the park is a good idea.
“We want this deck park in our community where we can expand” said Houston. “We believe that this deck park will encourage economic development.”
That park is just a small piece of the overall highway construction project on I-35E and Highway 67, which will cost an estimated $650 million.