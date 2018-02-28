FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Police have arrested a New Orleans man accused of defrauding people out of tens of thousands of dollars, for home improvement projects he never did.
Fort Worth Police say a man who was also wanted in Alabama and Mississippi is now in custody for defrauding would-be home improvement customers out of their money.
Officials say 51-year-old Ernest Thibodeaux was calling himself “Kris Malachi” when he was scamming people for their hard-earned cash.
Fort Worth Police Officer Jimmy Pollozani says in one instance, Thibodeaux made a customer pay $28,000 up front, but never did any remodeling work.
Reports say Thibodeaux may have identified himself as a New Orleans Police Officer, even though he was never employed by NOPD.
Fort Worth Police believe there could be additional victims in North Texas and want to hear from them.