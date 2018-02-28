CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
UPDATED: February 28, 2018  4:05 PM
Filed Under:Hope Hicks, House intelligence panel, Local TV, President Donald Trump, White House, White House Communications Director, white lies

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal aides, is resigning.

That’s according to a White House official briefed on her plans but not authorized to discuss them publicly.

gettyimages 922479978 White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Resigning

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends a listening session hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with student survivors of school shootings, their parents and teachers in the State Dining Room at the White House February 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The news comes a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

She acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she has occasionally told “white lies” for Trump. But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

Hicks served as Trump’s one-woman communications shop during his winning campaign and has remained one of his most trusted aides.

She said in a statement, “There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump.”

In a statement, the president praised Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he “will miss having her by my side.”

