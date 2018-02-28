DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Johnny Manziel will do anything to get back on an NFL squad, and you don’t have to pay him for it.

I’ll play again for FREE. It’s not about the money it’s about getting back to doing what I miss and love. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 28, 2018

“I’ll play for FREE,” Manziel said on Twitter Wednesday. “It’s not about the money it’s about getting back to doing what I miss and love.”

League rules prevent Manziel from receiving nothing in compensation for playing with a team, but it is noteworthy how serious he is about returning to the NFL.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported earlier Wednesday that Manziel and his representatives have told teams the former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback will sign a contract with no guaranteed money and is even willing be placed on the practice squad in order to prove himself.

Just two weeks ago, Manziel announced on Twitter that he had accepted an invitation to participate in the Spring League, a league based in Austin that gives former NFL players an opportunity to practice and play in games in front of NFL scouts, general managers, and player personnel directors.

“Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it’s gone. My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege,” Manziel told the Bleacher Report earlier Wednesday. “The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do. I miss the competition. I’d like to thank Brian Woods and The Spring League staff for this opportunity to play the game I love. I’ve made my share of mistakes, but I’m 25 years old and I know my best football is ahead of me.”

A week prior to that announcement, Manziel opened up to Good Morning America about his struggles in life and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.