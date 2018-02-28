CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Your Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, moon, Nokia, phone network, space, talkers

CBS Local — Astronauts are finally getting the thing they need most in space: 4G phone service. Nokia is partnering with telecom company Vodafone Germany to build the first mobile phone network on the moon.

The project is scheduled to launch in 2019 as part of a privately funded lunar mission being undertaken by Berlin-based team Part Time Scientists. “In order for humanity to leave the cradle of Earth, we need to develop infrastructures beyond our home planet,” PTScientists founder Robert Böhme said in a joint statement with Nokia.

Vodafone gave Nokia the tough task of creating a space-aged version of their ultra compact network, which will reportedly be one of the lightest ever designed at just over two pounds. “It is also a great example of an independent, multi-skilled team achieving an objective of immense significance through their courage, pioneering spirit and inventiveness,” Vodafone Germany CEO Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter added.

The first mission to the moon since 1972 will reportedly feature two lunar rovers from carmaker Audi and a lunar lander similar to the NASA versions which first explored Earth’s lone satellite.

The team of companies added that the moon’s new 4G network will be able to send back the first ever live HD video feed from the Moon’s surface. PTScientists, who plan to study the last lunar rover left behind in 1972, plans to broadcast their mission globally using a deep space link connecting the astronauts to their command base in Berlin.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch