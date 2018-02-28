(credit: Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One day after it was announced that the partnership between the National Football League and Papa John’s was ending, Dallas-based Pizza Hut announced that they are now the new official pizza sponsor of the NFL.

In a press release statement, officials with the restaurant chain said, “The National Football League and Pizza Hut are getting an early start on celebrating the upcoming 2018 NFL season.”

The new partnership includes use of all 32 team marks and involves the NFL working with Pizza Hut to facilitate local, exclusive team partnerships.

“We know many of our fans enjoy pizza while watching NFL games and we are thrilled to have Pizza Hut, an industry leader and one of America’s favorite brands, as an official league sponsor,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The partnership will officially kickoff around the time of the 2018 NFL Draft, which is being held at held at AT&T Stadium — the home of the Dallas Cowboys — in Arlington.

U.S. Pizza Hut President Artie Starrs said, “NFL stadiums are packed every week but tens of millions of fans are also watching the game at home. We have an unmatched ability to bring those fans closer to the sport thanks to the power of our 7,500 restaurants and 150,000 football-crazed team members.”

Pizza Hut will most likely take advantage of having the NFL Draft here in North Texas and be a very visible part of the event, which will include a free Draft Experience festival where fans of all teams can participate in football drills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.