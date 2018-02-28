NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the nation’s largest outdoor gear retailers, is ending the sale of assault-style rifles in stores.

Dick’s Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on “Good Morning America” Wednesday that after the shooting the company “felt it needed to do something.”

In a release on social media, Dick’s says they are committed to the following:

They retailer will no longer sell assault-style riles (modern sporting rifles). They had already removed them from all stores following the Sandy Hook school shooting, but they will now remove them from all 35 ‘Field & Stream’ stores.

Dick’s will not sell firearms to anyone under 21. They will also stop selling high-capacity magazines.

Officials with Dick’s also say that they have never, and will never, sell bump-stocks that “allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly.”

But thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have to help solve the problem that's in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that's taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/6VoKwJe8tH — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

“We have heard you, the nation has heard you” the company stated in the release. Dick’s says the move to make these sweeping changes to selling firearms are needed because, “the systems in place are not effective to protect our kids and our citizens.”

Stack says that the gunman, Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick’s store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed. Stack says that the system that’s in place won’t stop sales to dangerous people and said lawmakers must do something.

Stack said Dick’s is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its policies on gun sales.

