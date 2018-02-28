High Yesterday: 66; Precipitation: 0.04”; YTD Precip: 4.68”; Surplus: 2.76”*
Today: Cloudy, mild and muggy. Isolated showers early, then a 70% chance of isolated severe storms. High: Mid 70s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: 50% chance of strong storms early, cold front b4 daybreak. Low: Mid 40s. Wind: North 15-25 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and cooler. High: Low 60s. Wind: North 15-25 mph.
Friday: More of the same. Sunny, low humidity and cool. High: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Irish Festival at Fair Park. High: Mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. High: Upper 60s
Monday and Tuesday. Sunny and nice. Highs: 60s.
- Warm and humid. A few showers early.
- Strong to isolated severe storms this evening.
- Early Thursday morning cold front clears us out!
- Lower humidity and cooler temperatures greet you Thurs.-Saturday.
- Next rain chance Sunday.
- Dry weather most of next week!
- Normal High: 63; Normal Low: 43
Comments
Dan BrounoffMore from Dan Brounoff