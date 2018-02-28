By Shawn S. Lealos

When in the Dallas and Fort Worth area, there are numerous places for people to find great specialty coffee. However, there is a great opportunity to get something special with locally brewed coffee, which includes some great local brands as well. There are a lot of local coffee shops popping up all over the Dallas and Fort Worth area and the entire area has undergone a huge coffee boon over the recent years.With so many new local coffee shops to choose from, it is often hard to make a good decision on where to go for the best locally brewed cup of java. Here is a look at five of the best locally-owned coffee shops in the DFW area.

XO Coffee Company

1023 E. 15th St.

Plano, TX 75074

(972) 212-4318

www.xocoffeeco.com

The XO Coffee Company is a newer locally-owned coffee shop that opened its doors in 2017 close to the popular 1418 Coffeehouse, offering some new competition for the coffee lovers in Plano. This location has high-tech brewing equipment and they are offering Novel Coffee Roasters for both people in Plano as well as those who get off the nearby DART transport system. They also offer breakfast and lunch menus, pastries and non-coffee drinks such as locally-made sodas and aguas frescas. The design is also comfortable with a minimalist design and a big screen TV showing the latest sports news.

Trio Craft Coffee

2650 Flower Mound Road, Suite 116

Flower Mound, TX 75028

(214) 206-1720

Trio Craft Coffee opened in the DFW area back in 2014. the company offers their own specialty coffee to locals and have become a hot-spot for coffee lovers in the area. The best brand of coffee to try when hitting Trio Craft Coffee is the Novel Coffee Roasters, but they also have national roasters that rotate in and out throughout the year. The shop also upgraded in 2017 by moving to s former Starbucks, continuing the location’s long history of coffee production in Flower Mound. They are open seven days a week, at 6:30 a.m. during the week, 7 a.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Roots Coffeehouse

9101 TX-26, Suite #101

North Richland Hills, TX 76108

(817) 503-7344

The Roots Coffeehouse has been serving DFW residents since it opened in 2009 in the North Richland Hills district. They are partners with the Novel Coffee Roasters, but as with many other locally-owned coffee houses in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas, they also partner with guest roasters and offer a fun variety of brewed drinks. They also offer a number of great drinks for those who don’t prefer coffee, including matcha soda and lavender-honey latte. They also have wine and beer for adults drinkers and remain a go-to spot any time of the day, as they are open from early morning until 10 p.m. every day.

Nerdvana Coffee + Shop

5757 Main St., Suite #111

Frisco, TX 75034

(214) 618-8130

Heading over to Frisco, Nerdvana Coffee + Shop is located in the downtown square under the Gearbox Software offices. This is a great stop for people to try out locally-brewed coffee while also chatting in a comfortable and includes a great spot for board game lovers to gather and play their favorite games while enjoying a cup of java. Great options at the location include Huckleberry roasters, which was one of their guest roasters and included a chance for consumers to print actual photos on their lattes. Not only can people check in to play board games while drinking, but there is also a lending library for the games and the location also includes a spot to play video games.

Edison Coffee Co.

2570 FM407, Suite #140

Highland Village, TX 75077

(972) 317-7234

The Edison Coffee Co. is located where the former Highland Village location of the Roots Coffeehouse was located at. While Roots is open in North Richland, the Highland location is now home to Edison, which is both a coffee roaster and a retail shop. They make their own unique coffee in the location and have an advantage because they offer loyal customers a coffee subscription for loyalty and they also have an app that lets people order their coffee while they are on their way to the shop.

