FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) Two people are fighting for their lives following an early morning fire in east Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Fire Lieutenant Kyle Faulkner says firefighters got the call just after 12:30 this morning. Officials say a man and woman were rescued from the burning home on Stuart Street near I-35W and Rosedale.
Unfortunately, two dogs that were also in the house didn’t make it.
Reports say Firefighters started CPR on one of the residents, and that person regained a pulse on the way to the hospital.
Both people are listed in critical condition.
Investigators don’t know the cause of the fire but they do believe it was accidental.
