FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Wesleyan University head baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat is in potential hot water with the university over the email he sent a recruit from Colorado.
Jeffcoat said he would not recruit him because marijuana is legal in the student’s home state.
The email read:
“Thanks for the interest in our program. Unfortunately we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision not to take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of luck wherever you decide to play.”
The University responded with a statement saying leaders are aware of the email sent by Jeffcoat and his comments are “in no way a reflection of Texas Wesleyan University, it’s values or its recruiting practices. This is a personnel matter and it is currently under investigation.”
The statement went on to say the university does not condone any type of discrimination.